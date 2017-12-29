Police: Woman kills boyfriend during attack at hotel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a woman whose live-in boyfriend struck her in the head with a gun at an Ohio hotel fatally shot him when she got control of the weapon.

Columbus police have identified the man killed Thursday night at In-Towne Suites Extended Stay Hotel as 29-year-old Porfilio Salvador Hernandez.

Homicide detectives say no charges will be filed for now against 27-year-old Raven Lynn Torres for a shooting that they say appears to be self- defence .

Detectives say officers found Hernandez in a hotel hallway after Torres got control of the gun and shot him. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.