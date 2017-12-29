Report: Plane crash killing 3 due to plane stalling out

MOORE, Okla. — A plane crash in Texas last year that killed three people from Oklahoma was the result of the pilot flying too slowly, which caused the plane to stall out, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB report on the crash determined that the pilot, Dana Gray, was trying to land at Hobby Airport in Houston when the plane went down. But the agency noted that air traffic controllers trying to help Gray land may have confused her with an "unnecessarily complex clearance during a critical phase of flight."

Also on board were her husband, Tony, and his brother, Jerry. All three were from Moore, Oklahoma.

Security camera footage shows air traffic controllers tried to assist the pilot in her landing, KWTV-TV reported. They had ordered Gray to circle around the airport to land, but she was coming in too high. Controllers distracted her when she was attempting to land a third time, according to an NTSB report.

"The complex instructions from the second local controller during the pilot's go-around following her third landing attempt, were unnecessary at that time and likely distracted the pilot from monitoring critical flight parameters," according to the report.