Roadwork suspended for upcoming holiday weekend
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says all road construction will be suspended through New Year's Day to ease travel over the holiday weekend.
The Democratic governor also says the Thruway Authority will continue its 47-year tradition of offering free coffee and tea at the 27 travel plazas along the highway from 11 p.m. New Year's Eve through 7 a.m. New Year's Day.
Road construction will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.