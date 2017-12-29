Russia calls worsening ties with US a major disappointment

MOSCOW — The spokesman for President Vladimir Putin says the Kremlin views deteriorating relations with the United States as a major disappointment of the year.

Ties between Moscow and Washington soured to reach a post-Cold War low following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and allegations of election meddling in 2016. The two countries have been introducing tit-for-tat measures all year ranging from restrictions on embassy staff to legislation targeting state-owned media.

Asked about the Kremlin's biggest disappointments of 2017, Dmitry Peskov told reporters that worsening ties with the U.S. are "certainly" on the list.