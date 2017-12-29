South African president suffers another legal setback
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's top court on Friday ruled that parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account in a scandal over multi-million-dollar upgrades to his private home, in a decision likely to escalate pressure on him to resign.
Zuma has survived opposition efforts to oust him in votes of no confidence in parliament, where the ANC party has a majority. Frustrated by setbacks in the National Assembly, the opposition went to court as part of their campaign to impeach Zuma, who has lost support among ruling party loyalists.
Zuma was replaced as party leader this month by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a critic of the corruption that has undermined South Africa's economy.
"We conclude that the assembly did not hold the president to account," said Chris Jafta, a
The court ruling cited a
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng disagreed with the majority ruling, describing it as judicial overreach.
The ruling party said it will study the ruling and discuss it at a high-level meeting on Jan. 10.