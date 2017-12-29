Texas woman accused in fatal shooting of 7-year-old child

MCKINNEY, Texas — A North Texas woman is facing a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old child.

Police say Brooke Craig was arrested early Friday in a dead-end street in Frisco, a Dallas suburb, after leading police on a car chase.

Police say they were summoned to a home in Greenville Thursday afternoon on a call about a disturbance. At the same time, they were told a 7-year-old gunshot victim had been taken to Greenville's Hunt Regional Medical Center. The child died soon after.

Craig has been named in a capital murder warrant related to that shooting.

Police have not released the name or gender of the child killed, not the relationship between Craig and the child.