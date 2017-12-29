The Latest: Menard's ex-fiancée disappointed with ruling

MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that the founder of the Menards home improvement stores doesn't owe his former fiancée an ownership share (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

An attorney for the former long-term fiancée of home improvement chain founder John Menard says he's disappointed the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled she doesn't deserve compensation for her work related to his businesses.

Debra Sands filed a lawsuit in 2008, alleging Menard promised her an ownership share in exchange for her work for the Wisconsin-based company and Menard's other business ventures during their nine-year relationship.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Sands isn't entitled to compensation because she and Menard weren't in a joint enterprise. The court says she also failed to show her contributions increased Menard's assets.

Sands' attorney, Daniel Shulman, says he disagrees with the ruling. He says plenty of evidence shows that Sands worked "day and night" for Menard's business ventures and took care of his personal life.

This item has been updated to show that Sands was seeking compensation for her work, not a specific ownership share.

8:50 a.m.

According to Forbes, Menards is the nation's third-largest home improvement chain.

