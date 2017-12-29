Uganda charges 45 Rwandan nationals with terrorism: Report
KAMPALA, Uganda — A government-controlled newspaper in Uganda says 45 Rwandan nationals have been charged with terrorism and establishing a terror organization.
The New Vision reported Friday that the suspects were charged Thursday in a remote town in western Uganda. The report gives few details about the charges.
Ugandan police and a judiciary spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
The charges come amid apparent diplomatic tensions between Uganda and
One of the refugees was a former bodyguard to Rwandan President Paul Kagame and is now serving a life term.