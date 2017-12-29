US stock indexes edge lower on final trading day of 2017

U.S. stock indexes edged lower early Friday on the final day of trading for 2017. Losses by technology and energy companies outweighed gains by consumer products and health care stocks. Trading volume was light. Oil prices were headed higher. Despite the early slide, stocks were on track to close the year with strong gains.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped less than 1 point to 2,686 as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 10 points to 24,826. The Nasdaq fell 8 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,941. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,547.

TECHNOLOGY SLIDE: Chipmaker Micron Technology was among the technology sector's big decliners. The stock slid 66 cents, or 1.6 per cent , to $41.15.

NO DEAL: Bonanza Creek Energy slumped 7.8 per cent after SandRidge Energy called off its bid to buy the oil and gas company. Bonanza slid $2.34 to $27.34. SandRidge rose 61 cents, or 3.2 per cent , to $19.75.

DISAPPOINTING OUTLOOK: Adtran slid 14.7 per cent after the networking equipment maker cut its forecasts for the fourth quarter and said revenue in the first quarter will be lower than analysts expected. The stock shed $3.27 to $18.98.

BIG GAINERS: Tobacco companies were moving higher along with other consumer-products companies. Philip Morris International rose $1.16, or 1.1 per cent , to $105.97. Altria Group added 72 cents, or 1 per cent , to $71.99.

OIL & GAS: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 39 cents to $60.23 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, gained 21 cents to $66.37 per barrel in London. The price of natural gas continued to rise in response to the harsh winter weather gripping a large swath of the U.S. It gained 9 cents, or 3 per cent , to $3 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The increase sent some energy companies higher. Chesapeake Energy added 16 cents, or 4.1 per cent , to $4.04.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.42 per cent from 2.43 per cent late Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.54 yen from 112.87 yen on Thursday. The euro strengthened to $1.994 from $1.1952.

BITCOIN: The price of bitcoin was up 0.3 per cent to $14,465 as of 9 a.m. ET, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. Bitcoin futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange picked up 5.1 per cent to $14,460. The virtual currency has been highly volatile in recent weeks, hitting a record high before sliding sharply last week.