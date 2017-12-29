Women protest against decision to pardon Peru's Fujimori

LIMA, Peru — A dozen women have gathered outside the clinic in Peru's capital where Alberto Fujimori is hospitalized to protest the decision to grant the ex-president a pardon on humanitarian grounds.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's decision to release the 79-year-old Fujimori from prison has sparked protests and led to charges it was part of a backroom deal struck to protect Kuczynski from impeachment on corruption charges.

The pardon Sunday came three days after abstentions by lawmakers from a party led by Fujimori's children caused the failure of a vote to impeach Kuczynski. Fujimori was serving a 25-year sentence for 25 killings during the war against Shining Path guerrillas.