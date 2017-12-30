Chicago trains and buses to offer free New Year's Eve rides
Chicago Transit Authority officials are offering free rides on New Year's Eve to encourage people to avoid driving on the holiday.
The free fares on all buses and trains will start at 10 p.m. Sunday and last until 4 a.m. on Monday.
It's the sixth consecutive year of the free rides program.
Riders taking trains and buses during that time won't need to swipe their payment cards at station turnstile or while boarding buses.
During last year's holiday, the transit agency provided nearly 100,000 rides from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
