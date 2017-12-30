Dozens of militants evacuated from southern Syria

BEIRUT — Dozens of Syrian militants and their families have departed aboard buses from an area where they have been besieged by government forces near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The move is part of a deal to clear yet another district from insurgents.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said 153 people, including 106 fighters, left the village of Beit Jin early Saturday toward the southern province of Daraa.

The Ibaa news agency of the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee said six buses carrying fighters and their families arrived in rebel-held parts of Daraa province.

On Friday, Syria's state news agency SANA said some 300 al-Qaida-linked militants and their families would be sent to Daraa and the northwestern province of Idlib.