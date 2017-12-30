Family friendly New Year's event planned for Currier museum
A
A
Share via Email
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Currier Museum of Art is hosting a New Year's event for the whole family with face painting, art making and a balloon drop.
Hundreds of parents and children are expect to come out to the Manchester-based museum starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31. Known as a Noon Year's Eve party, the event will run until 2:45 p.m. and conclude with bubble wrap fireworks and a balloon drop. There will also be a comic juggling act and local musicians, as well as a dance party. There will also be a hot chocolate bar.
The museum is encouraging anyone interested to purchase tickets ahead of time since space is limited. For information, go to the museum's
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia brain injury victim communicates with mom for first time since 1996
-
-
Emma Teitel: Harry and Meghan have a golden chance to upend wedding etiquette when it comes to guest lists
-