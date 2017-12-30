Macedonian premier, Greek mayor get together for dinner

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is spending the New Year's holiday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki as the guest of the city's mayor.

Zaev and Mayor Yannis Boutaris were dining Saturday night in one of the city's top restaurants, serenaded by a Macedonian band playing Balkan folk songs.

"We won't be talking politics," Boutaris told reporters before dinner, while Zaev did not say anything beyond wishing for a Happy New Year.

Boutaris said he extended the invitation last November, when visiting Macedonia's capital Skopje.