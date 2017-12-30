Macedonian premier, Greek mayor get together for dinner
A
A
Share via Email
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is spending the New Year's holiday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki as the guest of the city's mayor.
Zaev and Mayor Yannis Boutaris were dining Saturday night in one of the city's top restaurants, serenaded by a Macedonian band playing Balkan folk songs.
"We won't be talking politics," Boutaris told reporters before dinner, while Zaev did not say anything beyond wishing for a Happy New Year.
Boutaris said he extended the invitation last November, when visiting Macedonia's capital Skopje.
The visit comes at a time when there is a prospect for thawing relations between the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia brain injury victim communicates with mom for first time since 1996
-
Police looking for two suspects after Spryfield assault, robbery
-
Activist Erica Garner, daughter of NYPD chokehold victim Eric Garner, dies at 27
-
Emma Teitel: Harry and Meghan have a golden chance to upend wedding etiquette when it comes to guest lists