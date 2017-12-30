Man takes hostages at Ukraine post office; some released

MOSCOW — Ukrainian officials say a man has taken people hostage at a post office in Ukraine, though at least five have been released.

Police say the man, who said he had firearms and explosives, barricaded himself in the post office in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Saturday. They say he made no immediate demands.

Authorities initially said that the man took 11 hostages, including two children, but the information couldn't be confirmed.