North Dakota man's death may have been from exposure to cold

BISMARCK, N.D. — Police in Bismarck, North Dakota say a man whose body was found near the Missouri River may have died as a result of exposure to extreme cold.

Lt. Luke Gardiner says the 52-year-old man's body was found at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday near a dry-docked river boat beneath the Interstate 94 bridge.

Gardiner says the man's death is not considered suspicious but an autopsy will be conducted next week.

The man's name has not been released.