Pakistan police rescue hostages held by drunken relative

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police have rescued 25 members of a family who were held hostage by a drunken relative in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Officer Israr Abbasi says police fired tear gas canisters into the home after the man shot and wounded a relative and a police officer Saturday.

Abbasi said suspect Abdur Rahim was injured as he scuffled with police. Relatives said Rahim held them hostage at gunpoint starting at midnight Friday.