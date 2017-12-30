Police: Man massages teen's back at airport, hands him money

NEWARK, N.J. — A Washington man who allegedly massaged a teenage boy's back without his permission at a New Jersey airport and handed him a note with money inside is facing child endangerment charges.

Port Authority police say Sherwin Shayegan touched the 14-year-old at a luggage carousel in Newark Liberty International Airport around 3:10 p.m. Friday and gave him a note that stated, "This is money for letting me give you a massage. Thank you."

Authorities say the note also included "alarming content," but didn't provide further details.

Investigators tracked the 34-year-old Bothell man to a hotel near the airport. They say he had "disturbing notes" and money in envelopes with the names of various airports in the United States written on them.