Putin voices hope for co-operation with US in letter to Trump
MOSCOW — In a New Year telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin says a constructive dialogue between the two nations is essential for global stability.
The Kremlin said Saturday that Putin emphasized in his Seasons Greetings to Trump that Russia and the U.S. could develop a "pragmatic
Putin noted that "the development a constructive Russian-U.S. dialogue is particularly important for strengthening strategic stability in the world and finding the optimal answers to global threats and challenges."
Ties between Moscow and Washington sank to a post-Cold War low following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the allegations of its meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.
