Rebels storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir; 1 killed

SRINAGAR, India — One Indian soldier has been killed and at least two others wounded Sunday after rebels stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

At least two gunmen entered the camp near southern Lethpora village early Sunday firing guns and grenades at the sentry, said paramilitary spokesman Rajesh Yadav.

He said soldiers inside the camp are responding to the attack.

The initial assault left one paramilitary soldier dead and two wounded. Police said reinforcement of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp and were exchanging gunfire with the assailants.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.