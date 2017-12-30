Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving.
That may soon change.
The Legislature is considering a bill to allow police to ticket someone for texting while driving.
Currently, Florida law says texting by noncommercial drivers is a secondary
Forty-three states fully ban texting and driving.
