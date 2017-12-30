The Latest: Freezing rain downs power lines near Bellingham

SEATTLE — The Latest on a winter storm moving through the Pacific Northwest (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Officials in northwestern Washington were telling people to stay inside as an ice storm struck the region Friday afternoon and evening.

The Bellingham Herald reports freezing rain toppled trees and branches, knocked down power lines and poles and caused a house fire around Bellingham.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for that area until midnight Saturday.

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management says roads were slick with ice and blocked by fallen trees.

Puget Sound Energy reported about 20,000 customers had lost power Friday night in Bellingham and north of the city near the Canadian border.

___

10:26 a.m.

A winter storm moving through the Pacific Northwest is bringing a mix of heavy rain, mountain snow, wind, and freezing rain to Washington state.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says 1 to 2 feet of snow are expected in the North Cascades.

Meteorologist Logan Johnson said Friday morning that warmer temperatures are moving into the Central Cascades and bringing a mixture of snow, rain and freezing rain at the mountain passes.

Authorities are warning of icy road conditions as freezing rain falls in many parts of the state, including Whatcom County and eastern Washington.

The weather service says parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington may get up to several inches of rain. A flood watch is in effect in that region until late Friday.