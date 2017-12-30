Virginia man accused of obstructing terrorism investigation

STERLING, Va. — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Virginia man and charged him with attempting to obstruct a terrorism investigation.

The Washington Post reports that according to records filed in federal court, Sean Andrew Duncan, of Sterling, Virginia, owned a phone that revealed research into materials relating to the Islamic State, terrorist attacks, weapons, surveillance tactics and body armour .

Duncan was arrested Friday on charges that he allegedly destroyed a thumb drive that authorities say may have contained evidence of criminal activity.

Federal investigators first became aware of Duncan's activities in February 2016 after a relative reported to the FBI that he had converted to Islam and had possibly become radicalized.

It was not immediately known if Duncan has an attorney.