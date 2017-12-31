Activists: Shelling, rocket fire kill 19 outside Damascus

BEIRUT — Syrian activists and a first responder group say shelling and rocket fire in the suburbs of Damascus killed 19 civilians a day after medical evacuations were completed to save the lives of 29 others.

The Syrian Civil Defence , volunteer rescuers also known as the White Helmets, says pro-government forces shelled the rebel-held eastern Ghouta suburbs on Saturday, killing 6 children and 13 adults. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and the local, activist-run Ghouta Media Center reported the same.