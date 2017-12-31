Bahamas navy intercepts boat carrying 76 Haitian migrants

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Bahamas navy says it has intercepted a boat carrying 76 Haitian migrants. It's the second large group stopped in the past two weeks.

The navy said Sunday the Haitians were aboard a 40-foot (13-meter) boat stopped about 20 miles (12 kilometres ) west of the Exuma islands. It says the Haitians were turned over to immigration authorities for eventual repatriation.

The navy recently stopped another boat carrying 87 Haitians.