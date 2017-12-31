Egyptian couple in N Carolina gives birth to quadruplets

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An Egyptian couple visiting North Carolina on a tourist visa are staying longer after their four babies were born two months early.

Mahmoud Afifi says their two-week stay in Wilmington has turned into more than a month as one of the quadruplets recovers at the hospital from heart problems. The other three babies were released from the hospital.

Afifi told WECT-TV that he and his wife, Dina, had planned one last vacation to New York City and Wilmington before she went into labour unexpectedly.

Afifi says he hopes to change his family's six-month tourist visa so they can stay in the U.S. longer to get the best health care for his newborns.

If he can stay, Afifi says he hopes to take college classes.

