France's Macron wants to win fight against extremism in 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to achieve peace in 2018 in the battle against Islamic extremism — in Syria, Africa's Sahel as well as in his own country.

In his first New Year's speech as president, 40-year-old Macron said the new year will be "crucial" to France, to Europe and to the world.

He made a direct address to European citizens, urging them to voice their wishes about what they would like Europe to become.

"I deeply believe Europe can become that economic, social, environment-friendly, scientific power that will be able to face China, the United States", he said Sunday.