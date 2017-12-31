10 foreigners, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The Costa Rican government says a plane carrying 10 foreigners and two local crewmembers has crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard.

The Public Safety Ministry has posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

Sunday's statement says 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It says the plane had taken off nearby.