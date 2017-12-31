Putin toughens penalty for bomb threats plaguing Russia

MOSCOW — As telephoned bomb threats continue to inundate Russian authorities, President Vladimir Putin has signed a law doubling the penalty for false reports of impending explosions or fire to a possible 10 years in prison.

Putin signed the law on Sunday, according to the government information website .

Since September, authorities have received false bomb reports allegedly targeting more than 3000 structures in about 180 Russian cities. The subsequent building evacuations have sometimes caused severe traffic problems. A top Interior Ministry official said in December that most of the threats are coming from Syria, where Russian forces are fighting militants opposed to Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.