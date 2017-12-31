The Latest: President Trump tweets: 'What a year it's been'

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering a New Year's Eve message, saying, "What a year it's been, and we're just getting started."

Trump also tweeted Sunday: "Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!!"

The tweet included a celebratory video recap of the president's first year in office, showing gauzy footage of him meeting with world leaders, visiting disaster victims and giving speeches, all accompanied by inspirational music and clips of Trump speaking.

The Republican president is spending New Year's Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located.

The White House says he has been briefed on New Year's Eve security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.

___

8:40 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will have lunch with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

White House spokeswoman Helen Ferre said Sunday that Trump invited the Republican governor "to discuss ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the need to improve the nation's aging infrastructure and other matters important to Floridians."

Trump is spending the holidays at his private club in Palm Beach.