Victims of Istanbul nightclub attack remembered

ISTANBUL — Some 100 people have gathered outside an Istanbul nightclub to remember the victims of a deadly New Year's attack a year ago.

The group, holding carnations, observed a moment of silence Sunday.

Early on Jan. 1, 2017, an assailant shot his way into the Reina nightclub where hundreds were celebrating the New Year. Thirty-nine people were killed — mostly foreigners — and 79 wounded.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Lead suspect Abdulkadir Masharipov was apprehended in a police operation after two weeks in hiding. He's on trial along with 56 others.