Airline: Mechanical issue on plane sends 4 to hospital
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — American Airlines says a mechanical issue has forced a plane to return to the gate at Boston's Logan Airport, and four people have been taken to hospitals to be evaluated.
WCVB-TV reports the airline says passengers reported an
Officials say the plane returned to the gate and three crew members and a passenger were taken to hospitals.
The Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed that four people were transported.
The airline says the plane was taken out of service because of a mechanical issue and the passengers would be transported on a different plane.