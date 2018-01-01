Authorities say deputy shot man who pointed weapon at him

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in northwest Georgia are investigating after they say a sheriff's deputy responding to a 911 call shot and killed a man.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email that Walker County sheriff's deputies responded to the home in Rossville, near the border with Tennessee, around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

A person who called 911 had said a woman at the home was threatening to kill herself and her children.

Walker County authorities told the GBI that Deputy John Chandler saw 65-year-old Mark Steven Parkinson inside the home with a weapon. They said deputies announced multiple times that they were from the sheriff's office. Miles said Chandler shot Parkinson after Parkinson pointed the weapon at him.

No deputies were injured.