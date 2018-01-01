Boston Mayor Marty Walsh takes oath for second term
BOSTON — Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive.
The Democratic mayor defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson in November.
Biden praised Walsh for his character and efforts to create a thriving middle class, calling him a "man of extraordinary character in a moment when we need more character and incredible courage."
Walsh says he'll continue working to "make a better Boston for everyone."
First elected in 2013, Walsh replaced the late Tom Menino, the city's longest-serving mayor who didn't seek re-election.
His first four years have brought more economic development to portions of Boston.
Officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Boston.