Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam has raised its smoking age from 18 to 21.

The Pacific Daily News reports starting Jan. 1, it is illegal for individuals under the age of 21 to smoke cigarettes or vape.

The new law unanimously passed the Legislature and lapsed into law without the governor's signature in March.

According to the law, those who smoke illegally will be required to go through a mandatory education program that includes smoking cessation.

Speaker Benjamin Cruz says the law had the support of young adults who had signed petitions and spoken in favour of it.