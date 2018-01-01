Japan emperor greets cheering crowd at palace for new year

TOKYO — Japan's Emperor Akihito, who is handing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son next year, is being showered with cheers from tens of thousands of New Year's well-wishers at the Imperial Palace.

The 84-year-old emperor wished everyone happiness from a balcony Tuesday as a crowd thronged the palace grounds, some waving Japanese flags.

Crown Prince Naruhito and his wife appeared at the emperor's side. Masako, a former diplomat, has suffered from stress and has often skipped public events. It's unclear how she will step up to her upcoming role as empress.