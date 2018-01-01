Pope on 2018: forget life's useless baggage, empty chatter
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is advising people to jettison life's "useless baggage" in 2018, avoiding the "banality of consumerism" and "empty chatter."
His recipe for getting down to the essentials includes setting aside a moment of silence daily to be with God.
He said doing so would help "keep our freedom from being corroded by the banality of consumerism, the blare of commercials, the stream of empty words and the overpowering waves of empty chatter and loud shouting."
Francis recommended leaving behind "all sorts of useless baggage" to "rediscover what really matters" — and start over from that.