The Latest: California girl killed in bus crash, 12 injured

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a fatal bus crash in rural Utah (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Authorities have identified a girl killed in a rural Utah bus crash as a 13-year-old from California.

The Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement Monday that 13-year-old Summer Pinzon of Azusa was travelling on the bus with her mother when it crashed Sunday night off Interstate 70 west of Green River, Utah.

Troopers say the girl's mother has been hospitalized.

Utah troopers also said 12 people had been injured. Troopers had counted 11 earlier in the day.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

___

9:55 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a Greyhound bus crash in rural Utah that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured 11 others.

Utah's Highway Patrol says the bus headed to Las Vegas crashed Sunday night off Interstate 70 west of the Utah city of Green River.

The bus went off the highway shoulder into a steep wash and stopped about 200 feet away from the road.

The bus driver and two passengers were airlifted in serious condition to hospitals in Grand Junction, Colorado and Provo, Utah.

Eight others were taken by ambulances in Utah.