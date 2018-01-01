The Latest: State media says Syrian president reshuffles gov

BEIRUT — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Syria's state news agency SANA says President Bashar Assad has reshuffled his government replacing the ministers of defence , information and industry.

SANA did not give a reason for the government reshuffle that comes at a time when Assad's forces have been gaining ground over the past two years under the cover of Russian airstrikes and with the help of Iran-backed fighters.

It said army commander Gen. Ali Ayoub has been named defence minister replacing Fahd Jassem al-Freij who had held the post since 2012.

The agency added that Imad Sarah has been named information minister while Mohammed Youssef was chosen as the new minister of industry

___

2:20 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists are reporting heavy clashes between government forces and insurgents east of Damascus, and at least a dozen airstrikes.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syria-based activist Mazen al-Shami said Monday's fighting was concentrated inside a military installation near the suburb of Harasta, where a government force has been trapped for a day.

The Observatory said the Syrian air force conducted at least a dozen airstrikes on Harasta and nearby suburbs. Al-Shami reported dozens of airstrikes. He said the government brought in reinforcements overnight and is trying to reach the trapped force.