3 arrested for breaking into NASCAR team owner's home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office identified the three as 20-year-old Niquan Victorin and 18-year-old Chantz Kade Hines, both of Winston-Salem, and 18-year-old Armeka Vantonne Spinks of Salisbury. They're charged with attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing and jailed under $250,000 bond apiece. It's not known if they have attorneys.

According to the sheriff's office, three people armed with military-type weapons attempted to break into the home on Dec. 18. Childress, who was at home with his wife, grabbed his gun and fired at the intruders, who fled.