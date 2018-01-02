Activists rally in Ukraine over case of murdered lawyer
MINSK, Belarus — More than 200 people are rallying in the Ukrainian capital to demand justice for a lawyer who was murdered last week.
Iryna Nozdrovska went missing on Friday. Her body was found in a river on Monday.
She had mounted a campaign to make sure the man convicted of running down her sister with his car remained in prison. The man is a relative of a prominent
Activists and bloggers rallied on Tuesday outside the headquarters of the National Police. Some were carrying placards reading "Find the murderers!"
Police are investigating the murder.