Arizona ranch suspends 'monster truck tours' after rollover

PICACHO, Ariz. — Monster truck tours at an Arizona ostrich farm have been suspended following a rollover involving a dozen people.

KVOA-TV in Tucson reports that the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch announced this weekend that it would stop running the tours after a truck overturned Friday with 12 people inside.

Pinal County Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says three of the injured, including the driver, were airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities did not yet know the cause or if anyone would face charges.

The ranch's "Monster Truck Tours" are described as 45-minute educational tours.

The ranch is just off Interstate 10, about 75 miles (121 kilometres ) southeast of Phoenix.

Rooster Cogburn says on its website that the ranch was informed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office that "everyone is OK."

