Arizona ranch suspends 'monster truck tours' after rollover
A
A
Share via Email
PICACHO, Ariz. — Monster truck tours at an Arizona ostrich farm have been suspended following a rollover involving a dozen people.
KVOA-TV in Tucson reports that the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch announced this weekend that it would stop running the tours after a truck overturned Friday with 12 people inside.
Pinal County Sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says three of the injured, including the driver, were airlifted to a hospital.
Authorities did not yet know the cause or if anyone would face charges.
The ranch's "Monster Truck Tours" are described as 45-minute educational tours.
The ranch is just off Interstate 10, about 75 miles (121
Rooster Cogburn says on its
___
Information from: KVOA-TV, http://www.kvoa.com/