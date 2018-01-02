News / World

Arkansas deputies fatally shoot man suspected in 2 slayings

ROMANCE, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas say deputies have fatally shot a man suspected in a double slaying.

The deaths happened Monday near the small town of Romance, about 35 miles (56 kilometres ) northeast of Little Rock. White County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Phillip Miller says authorities responding to a possible shooting found a woman dead and a wounded man who died on the way to a hospital.

Miller says deputies found the suspect on the property. Miller says the man pointed a gun at them and multiple deputies opened fire, killing him.

Arkansas State Police agents are investigating the officer-involved shooting and local authorities are investigating the earlier shootings. Miller says it's not yet clear what led to the double killing.

