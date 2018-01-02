Arkansas deputies fatally shoot man suspected in 2 slayings
ROMANCE, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas say deputies have fatally shot a man suspected in a double slaying.
The deaths happened Monday near the small town of Romance, about 35 miles (56
Miller says deputies found the suspect on the property. Miller says the man pointed a gun at them and multiple deputies opened fire, killing him.
Arkansas State Police agents are investigating the officer-involved shooting and local authorities are investigating the earlier shootings. Miller says it's not yet clear what led to the double killing.