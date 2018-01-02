Asian markets mostly higher as 2018 trading opens
BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as 2018 trading began and investors looked ahead to whether the record-setting U.S. equity run will last.
KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1
WALL STREET: U.S. stocks slid on the final trading day of 2017 but turned in their strongest annual performance since 2013. Technology companies, banks and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline. Energy stocks fell, even as the price of U.S. crude oil surged to its highest level in more than two years. The Standard & Poor's 500 index ended the day down 0.5
ANALYST'S TAKE: "U.S. equities ending the year off the highs may not be a bad thing and surely does not distract from the year's stellar 19-28
CHINA MANUFACTURING: A survey by Chinese business magazine Caixin found manufacturing activity in December accelerated by its biggest margin in four months. The magazine's purchasing managers' index rose to 51.5 from November's 50.8 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity improving. The surveyed showed exports, total output and buying activity rising.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 16 cents to $60.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 48 cents on Friday to close at $60.42. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 22 cents to $67.09 in London. It rose 71 cents the previous session to $66.87.
CURRENCY: The dollar edged up to 112.70 yen from 112.68 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.2009.