Australian seaplane wreck to be raised from river this week

SYDNEY, Australia — An accident investigator says the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed in a river north of Sydney will be raised this week. But investigators have offered no clues to the cause of the crash that killed the Canadian pilot and his five British passengers.

The six were killed when a de Havilland Beaver, manufactured in 1963, crashed into the Hawkesbury River on a return flight to Sydney after a New Year's Eve lunch.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau executive director Nat Nagy told reporters on Tuesday the plane was turning right shortly after takeoff when it crashed. Nagy declined to comment on the potential causes of the tragedy.