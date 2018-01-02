Dense fog disrupts travel in New Delhi and northern India

NEW DELHI — A dense morning fog on Tuesday delayed flights in and out of New Delhi's airport and disrupted road and train travel in northern India for a third straight day.

More than 60 flights were affected at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Press Trust of India news agency said. A backlog of flights caused delays even after the fog had lifted.

Visibility was somewhat better than the previous two days, when hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled .

The thick fog made for hazardous road conditions, and forced the cancellation or late departure of many long-distance trains. Indian media reported at least five fatalities in fog-related road accidents.

"The area I come from has no streetlights," said Dhurinder Singh, the 50-year-old driver of a three-wheeled, motorized taxi known as an auto rickshaw. "There could be a pile-up of cars ahead on the road that causes me to have an accident."