German, Bulgarian tourist couple found dead on Greek island

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say a young tourist couple has been found dead in a house they were renting on a western island, with initial indications pointing to a double suicide.

Police said Tuesday the couple, whose bodies were found on the island of Kefalonia, had been identified as a 30-year-old German man and a 23-year-old woman of Bulgarian descent.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and the bodies were being transported to the port city of Patras on the mainland for autopsies.