German nationalist's anti-Muslim tweet prompts complaint

BERLIN — A prominent lawmaker with the nationalist and anti-Islam Alternative for Germany party has run into trouble with police and Twitter over her response to a Cologne police tweet offering New Year greetings in Arabic.

Beatrix von Storch tweeted her objections to a Saturday police tweet in Arabic, alongside other foreign languages. She wrote: "Do they think they will calm the barbaric, Muslim, group-raping hordes of men this way?"

Von Storch's Twitter account was blocked for several hours Monday over a suspected breach of rules on hate speech. Police said Tuesday they filed a criminal complaint to prosecutors over suspected incitement.