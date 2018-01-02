Heading to Grand Canyon? Well-travelled train station closes

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — An Amtrak station used by thousands of people a year to reach the Grand Canyon has closed.

Amtrak's twice-daily trains between Los Angeles and Chicago had stopped at the bare-bones William Junction station since at least 1999.

From there, passengers were shuttled 3 miles (5 kilometres ) to and from the small city of Williams. Many had tickets for a train to the Grand Canyon.

Service at the Williams Junction station ended Monday. Passengers now are dropped off and picked up 30 miles (48 kilometres ) away in downtown Flagstaff.

Xanterra Parks and Resorts owns the Grand Canyon rail line and operated the shuttles. Spokesman Bruce Brossman says train schedules were inconsistent and a hotel lobby became a waiting room.