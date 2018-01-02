Heading to Grand Canyon? Well-travelled train station closes
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — An Amtrak station used by thousands of people a year to reach the Grand Canyon has closed.
Amtrak's twice-daily trains between Los Angeles and Chicago had stopped at the bare-bones William Junction station since at least 1999.
From there, passengers were shuttled 3 miles (5
Service at the Williams Junction station ended Monday. Passengers now are dropped off and picked up 30 miles (48
Xanterra Parks and Resorts owns the Grand Canyon rail line and operated the shuttles. Spokesman Bruce Brossman says train schedules were inconsistent and a hotel lobby became a waiting room.
Xanterra decided last year to end the shuttle service, effectively closing the Williams Junction train stop.