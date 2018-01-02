Iraqi nationals challenging deportation win key ruling

DETROIT — Hundreds of Iraqi nationals held for months under U.S. deportation orders will get a shot at freedom while they fight their removal.

Detroit federal Judge Mark Goldsmith on Tuesday ordered immigration judges to release the detainees unless they're a public safety risk. The order applies to people who have been held for at least six months.

The government must release detainees who don't get a bond hearing by Feb. 2.

Goldsmith made some exceptions. He says a detainee can remain locked up if the government specifically explains why it objects.